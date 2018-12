Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Tis the season to look your best whether you're celebrating at a Christmas party or just sitting by the tree with your loved ones. Maggie pays a visit to Q the Salon in Montrose for a stylish new hairdo and some holiday looks that are fa-la-la-la-fabulous!

Here's the second look! Stylist Rees Anderson show us how to do the triple threat ponytail.