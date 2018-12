Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Guess who just pulled off the lot and are bridging the gap between Houston artists? Rapper DJ XO and the founder of Wreckshop Records.

The artists have partnered with No Sleep Management and Fresh Empire for Unity Celebrity Basketball Game and Toy Drive. The game will feature a variety of familiar faces such as Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, Propain, DJ XO, Boston George, Young Lyric and many others.

The event will be held Dec. 22 at Holub Middle School for 2 p.m.