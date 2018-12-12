No Oscars host? How long should celebrities be held accountable for inappropriate social media posts

Posted 8:30 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:08AM, December 12, 2018

HOUSTON — After Kevin Hart was forced to step down as host of the Oscars, it's possible the popular award show will go host-less! Hart isn't the first celebrity to be reprimanded for inappropriate social media posts— but the tweets were made nearly a decade ago! The Morning Dose crew asks how long should a person be held accountable for their posts? What if they were a child when they posted it?