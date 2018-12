Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Santa Claus got a pay raise! The busiest man in the North Pole made $152,367 this year, according to Insure.com and data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But is that a lot for a guy who only works one day a year...or is Santa actually underpaid? The Morning Dose crew discuss what should be considered when calculating Santa's salary.

Plus, a word from jolliest man around.