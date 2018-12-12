Suspect dead, several officers injured after man barricades himself inside northeast Houston home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Shot in the line of duty.

One Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and two investigators with the U.S. Attorney General's Office were shot Tuesday afternoon while attempting to serve a warrant in the 5000 block of Hartwick Road in the Mount Houston area.

Daniel Trevino, 25, was wanted for allegedly violating a protective order.

During the attempted arrest, he fired at officers and then barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. Deputies said they communicated with Trevino, but ultimately, did not come to a peaceful ended like investigators would have hoped.

The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot would just after 6 p.m.

"We work hard everyday to be sure that these types of situations end in a peaceful manner. Today was an exception to that. It wasn't that we didn't work hard at trying to make a peaceful resolution to it, but it shows how dangerous police work can actually be everyday," explained HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica.

Following the shooting, a second deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a wreck while trying to make way for an ambulance racing to the wounded officers and investigators. In total, four law enforcement officials were injured.

As of Wednesday morning, two of the four officials injured have been released from the hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out at this time to our colleagues and the AG's office for a speedy recovery. Even though it's non-life threatening at this time, they are still going to have a long recovery so our prayers go out to them and their families at this time," explained Toquica.