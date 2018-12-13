Apple is spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin

(CNN) — Apple is putting more detail on its plan to create 20,000 jobs in the United States over the next five years.

The company said Thursday it will spend $1 billion to build a new campus in Austin, Texas.

The city is already home to one Apple (AAPL) campus, a sprawling facility with 6,200 employees that is the company’s largest outside its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s new Austin campus will be less than a mile from the existing one and will be spread across 133 acres, the company said in a statement. It is expected to make Apple the city’s largest employer, with a workforce of 5,000 employees and the capacity to add 10,000 more.

There’s more to come. Apple also plans to build new offices in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City over the next three years. Each will be home to more than 1,000 employees.

The expansion comes after new US tax laws were enacted late last year that prevented Apple from avoiding taxes on international profits. The company announced in January that it would invest $30 billion in US facilities and create 20,000 American jobs by 2023.

It will also add hundreds of new jobs to its existing operations in half a dozen US cities, including New York, Boston, Pittsburgh and Portland, “with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.” Apple predicts its Miami office will double in size.

Apple will also invest $10 billion in US data centers over the next five years, with plans to spend $4.5 billion this year and next.

The company says it is on track to meet its US jobs target, after it created 6,000 jobs in 2018. There are now 90,000 Apple employees across the United States.