Chris Mitchell talks latest album, ‘White Christmas,’ international tour and being home in Houston for the holidays 

HOUSTON — Musical excellence born and breed right here in Houston! Local native and nationally-recognized saxophonist Chris Mitchell sits on the Morning Dose couch ahead of his upcoming performance at the Hyatt Regency this weekend.

It's a quick stop back home as Mitchell continues his international tour. He'll be in Houston from Dec. 14 - 15.

If you're interested in going, act fast! The show has already sold out for Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for ticket information.

Mitchell feel in love with the saxophone when he was 10 year old. His main instrument is the soprano saxophone, but he also plays the guitar on occasion. The 31-year-old saxophonist has several albums under his belt, including "An Evening with Chris Mitchell" and "I found Forever."

Mitchell recently released "White Christmas," which is available on all major music streaming services.