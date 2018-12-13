Getting into the holiday spirit with cocktails from Switchouse Plates and Pours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Switchouse Plates and Pours helps the Morning Dose crew get into the holiday spirit with delicious cocktails and mocktail recipes.

The restaurant— which prides itself in providing patrons an authentic Texas smokehouse experience—is situated within the Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods in Spring, Texas. Its menu features small batch Texas-distilled bourbons and craft beers as well as artisanal whiskeys.

Remember to drink responsibly!

Holiday Fizz:

Egg White, 1/2 tablespoon Heavy Cream, 4 Dashes Cherry Bitters, 2 Dash Rhubarb Bitters, 1 Oz Lemon Juice

Christmas Morning Dose:

Cognac, Rum, Amaretto, Holiday Simple Syrup, Eggs

Clausmopolitan:

Citadelle Gin, Rosemary Pomegranate Simple Syrup, Orange Liqueur