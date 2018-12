Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Bright holiday lights, warm milk and cookies, fun soirees and gifts! It could be clearer why Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year for most.

Maggie and her trusted tour guide Mister McKinney stroll through the Houstonian Hotel and Spa for a tour of the most impressive gingerbread houses in town— the Merry Mansions!

The houses will be on display until Dec. 23.

