Busting a move with Inertia Dance Group ahead of 15th annual Celebration of Dance this weekend

HOUSTON — The 15th Annual Celebration of Dance comes to Discovery Green Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The celebration will feature performers from across the world who have trained in the art of hip-hop, contemporary, ballet and world dances such as Korean, African and many more.

Morning Dose gets an exclusive preview of the show from members of the Inertia Dance Group.

The line-up includes Ad Deum Dance Company, Bharatha Darshana, Fly Dance Company, Inertia Dance Company, Intuitive African Dance and Drum Culture, Korean Culture Learning Center, METdance, Mnemosyne International, NobleMotion Dance, Open Dance Project, Rising Stars Academy of Dance & Performing Arts and Social Movement Contemporary Dance.