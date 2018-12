Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston, we have a Brass Tap! The Florida-based craft beer bar has made it's way to Houston for the first time after taking roots in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

With a focus on local brews, the bar is well-stocked with about 60 beers available on tap and about 100 bottles. The bartenders and waiters are all experts on the topic of beer.

General Manager Jennifer Wyeth and co-owner Carey Seay joins us in studio to talk about the bar's best beer and food pairings on its menu.