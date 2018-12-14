Food Truck Friday: Taste the best baked potatoes in H-Town great for the soul at OMG Baked Potatoes

Posted 11:42 AM, December 14, 2018

HOUSTON   — It's Food Truck Friday! Have you ever tried a potato with lobster, steak and shrimp?  Or an oxtail baked potato? If not, OMG Baked Potatoes has you covered with their mouth-watering, warm-to-soul flavorful baked potatoes that will have you saying, "OH MY GOODNESS!"