Food Truck Friday: Taste the best baked potatoes in H-Town great for the soul at OMG Baked Potatoes

HOUSTON — It's Food Truck Friday! Have you ever tried a potato with lobster, steak and shrimp? Or an oxtail baked potato? If not, OMG Baked Potatoes has you covered with their mouth-watering, warm-to-soul flavorful baked potatoes that will have you saying, "OH MY GOODNESS!"
