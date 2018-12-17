Man riding horseback killed on Highway 90 after being hit by family leaving hospital with newborn baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was struck and killed Sunday night while riding horseback along Highway 90 near the Crosby area.

The victim has been identified as Richard Wright.

Wright was reportedly was riding horseback Sunday in the 8500 block of Highway 90 near Lord Road when the accident happened about 8 p.m. Investigators said a Dodge SUV was heading eastbound on the highway when they crashed into the victim.

The rider and the horse both died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

Investigators said a family of four was actually headed home from the hospital after mom gave birth to a baby two days ago. The family members did sustain minor injuries and will be OK, officers said.

“Horses can be spooked by any type of loud sounds," an investigators said. "We don’t know if that is what happened; the horse got spooked because of passing traffic or if the rider was trying to cross the roadway, but it definitely is a very dangerous area. I mean anywhere this close to a highway, it’s not safe to have horses because they can just dart out into the road at anytime.”