Dense fog causing multiple accidents across Houston, including at least one fatality

HOUSTON — Dense fog throughout the Houston region Tuesday morning resulted in at least one deadly vehicular accident, according to investigators. The incident lead to an hours-long shutdown along the Beltway 8 feeder road at T.C. Jester. in north Houston.

It happened about 2 a.m.

Investigators said an SUV was traveling westbound on the feeder road when the driver failed to notice the 18 wheeler stopped at the intersection. The driver crashed into the back of the large truck.

The SUV driver was rushed to the hospital where he later passed away.

The big rig driver is OK.