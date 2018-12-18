The non-profit organization has already raised millions of dollars in support of research and patients at Texas Children's hospital and several others. The group is now going global with it mission— pledging to raise $20 million to save lives in the U.S. and Africa.
Houston non-profit commits to raising $20 million for child cancer research in U.S. and abroad
