Houston non-profit commits to raising $20 million for child cancer research in U.S. and abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The fight against pediatric cancer is an ongoing battle, but thousands have stepped up to lead the charge, including Sky High founder Brittany Hebert.

The non-profit organization has already raised millions of dollars in support of research and patients at Texas Children's hospital and several others. The group is now going global with it mission— pledging to raise $20 million to save lives in the U.S. and Africa.