HOUSTON — Local artist Daniel Wolfe, who grew up in Sugar Land, wanted to create a mural that reflected the spirit of Houston. That masterpiece is now on display inside his home and shows Houston's influence in a variety of genres such as sports, philanthropy and education.

Wolfe reached out to Morning Dose after seeing our Houston-inspired rendition of Mt. Rushmore. Of course— his masterwork came first!