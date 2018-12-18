Shop don’t adopt! Maggie makes ‘pawsome’ new friends at Friends 4 Life animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The best life is a life with a forever friend. Maggie heads to the Friends 4 Life animal shelter in the Heights to learn about the benefits and process of adopting a pet. She also got to help the dogs perform a few tricks!

Friends 4 Life is a no kill, LEED-certified animal shelter. It's the fastest growing shelter in Houston. About 75% of the animals are mislabeled "un-adoptable" at other shelters.

Click here for more information about pet adoption or hosting a foster pet with Friends 4 Life.

