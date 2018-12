Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's a seasonal favorite and a heartwarming classic!

"A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas" is currently being perform at Houston's Alley Theatre. Maggie gets an all-access backstage pass and chats with the assistant director and other crew members. Learn all about this slightly chilling but heartwarming Christmas production from the wigs, the costumes, the set and more.

The show will be on stage until Dec. 30.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video