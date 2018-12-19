Debate or bait? Forever 21 ad of white modeling wearing ‘Wakanda Forever’ sweater sparks backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Forever 21 is facing a bit of backlash following a controversial advertisement on its website featuring a white model wearing a "Wakanda Forever" holiday sweater. The advertisement since been taken down, but criticism is still on the rise.

Some pointed out the ad is inappropriate given the film Black Panther's, which the motto originates, cultural significance to the black community. While others don't see what's the big deal.

It appears businesses are making this faux pas more and more often when we think back to the racism allegations brought against Dove or Shea Moisture. You'd think advertisers would learn!

Could the decision have been a marketing ploy or was it just an honest mistake?