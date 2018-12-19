Judge needs more time in case of unmarked graves found on Fort Bend ISD construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Another hearing, another wait for a Fort Bend ISD construction site believed to be the resting place for 95 slaves.

A judge said Tuesday he needs more time to review the filings from several groups both for and against construction of a school on the site.

The school district was in the process of building a new technical school, but that's been on hold since the graves were discovered back in April.

According to the Fort Bend Historical Commission, 21 bodies have been identified and the judge would like to follow up with DNA testings.