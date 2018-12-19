More than 100 kids given brand new beds during Rockets, Ashley HomeStore event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — More than 100 local children received an early Christmas present Tuesday night— the gift of sleep!

The kids received beds at the Toyota Center and it's all thanks to a collaboration between the Houston Rockets and Ashley HomeStore. The children had been without a clean bed since Hurricane Harvey.

The recipients also picked out new sheets, bedding and teddy bears on the Rockets home court with the help of Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program.

A few Rockets players also participated as well as Santa, spreading holiday cheer for a good cause.