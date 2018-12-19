Nightclub manager shot while breaking up fight at venue on Washington Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The search continues for a man accused of shooting the manager of a nightclub on Washington Avenue Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. — during closing time — at Therapy nightclub.

Police said it all started when the manager of the club was trying to break up an argument between two of the customers. The manager asked one of them to leave. While he was escorting the suspect out the front door, the customer shot the manager one time in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive is injuries, police said.

One witness said he was standing right by where the shooting happened and has seen the suspect hanging out at the club before.

“He’s dumb. Like why would you shoot someone in front of cops? They’ve got cameras. They’re going to get his license plates. He’s going to jail forever,” he said.

Investigators spoke to several of the witnesses and canvassed the area for security camera footage. If you have any information on the suspect they’re looking for, you’re asked to call police.