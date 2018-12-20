Nice Winery: Taste the Texas winemaker that’s stealing the show at Houston Rodeo and beyond!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We're celebrating the new year a tad bit early, and it feels nice! Nice Winery joins us in studio with a selection of its award-winning bottles and a few of the winery's best pairings.

The wines are all clean-crafted— meaning all natural, no pesticide, no dyes, no chemicals!

Eighteen countries compete in the Livestock and Rodeo Houston wine competition, but Nice Winery has managed to out beat them in key categories each time.

Ryan Levy introduces Morning Dose to the brand's Nice Texas Blanc, The Stag and more.