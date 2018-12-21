HOUSTON — Houston Texans fan decks the halls with team-themed holiday lights display honoring the late team founder Bob McNair and former President George H.W. Bush.
Texans fan gets in the zone with amazing team-themed holiday lights honoring McNair, Bush 41
