TUTS ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on stage at Hobby Center— Morning Dose goes behind the scenes of this musical classic!

Posted 6:35 AM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:39AM, December 21, 2018

HOUSTON — Celebrate the holiday season with Theatre Under the Stars! Over 25 years ago, TUTS helped usher in a new musical era with Disney's classic Beauty and the Beast. We're giving you an inside look at why TUTS is Houston's home for musical theatre!