Drinking 4 to 5 cups of coffee a day? FDA report says you’ll be just fiine

HOUSTON — Well, coffee lovers rejoice! Recent FDA report suggests there's no danger associated with drinking about 4 to 5 cups of coffee a day. However, the administration does warn that some people are sensitive to caffeine.
