Man attacks mother’s boyfriend with samurai sword, police say

Fort Smith, Arkansas (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was attacked with a samurai sword late Friday (Dec. 21) night near the 1300 block of Albert Pike Rd.

Police have not identified the victim but say he was attacked by his girlfriend’s son, 26-year-old Eddie Luangoudom.

A 911 caller told police a man knocked on her door and was badly wounded. She wrapped his hands, which were cut, and waited for police to arrive.

The victim suffered deep lacerations to his right shoulder and hands. Police believe was on a computer when Luangoudom attacked him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Little Rock. He is now in stable condition.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear much Friday night but woke up Saturday to a messy scene outside their door.

“We just saw blood on the staircase, but that was it,” Hayden Cole told 5NEWS.

Eddie Luangoudom has been arrested and charged with first-degree battery. He is currently being held at Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.