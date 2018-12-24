Morning Dose crew has a merry Christmas and cocktails with Perry’s Steakhouse

HOUSTON — Perry's Steakhouse and Grille making Morning Dose's Christmas Eve particularly merry with a taste of its most scrumptious cocktail and appetizer pairings. Trey and Sharron sample menu options and other delicacies— plus, the crew gets a quick cooking lesson!
View this post on Instagram
@perryssteakhouse making our Christmas Eve a little more merry! These photos don't do it justice-- these pairings were absolutely SCRUMPTIOUS! Thanks for waking up with us! Head over to our website to get the names of these fabulous cocktails and appitizers-- plus, the Morning Dose crew gets a quick cooking lesson!