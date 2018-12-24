Morning Dose crew has a merry Christmas and cocktails with Perry’s Steakhouse

Posted 9:36 AM, December 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, December 24, 2018

HOUSTON — Perry's Steakhouse and Grille making Morning Dose's Christmas Eve particularly merry with a taste of its most scrumptious cocktail and appetizer pairings. Trey and Sharron sample menu options and other delicacies— plus, the crew gets a quick cooking lesson!

 