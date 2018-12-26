El Paso welcomes nearly 400 undocumented immigrants recently freed by ICE   

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso residents are dealing with a influx of immigrants after about 400 undocumented individuals and families were recently freed by ICE officials. With more releases expected, the influx has local officials worried city leaders and non-profits that organize housing weren't given any notice. Morning Dose's Trey Serna reports.