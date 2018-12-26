EL PASO, Texas — El Paso residents are dealing with a influx of immigrants after about 400 undocumented individuals and families were recently freed by ICE officials. With more releases expected, the influx has local officials worried city leaders and non-profits that organize housing weren't given any notice. Morning Dose's Trey Serna reports.
El Paso welcomes nearly 400 undocumented immigrants recently freed by ICE
-
El Paso residents to drink treated sewage water due to climate change drought
-
A false viral election video and Twitter’s trouble with the truth
-
Border official announces changes after 2 migrant children die in US custody
-
Robocalls and graffiti after Mollie Tibbetts’ death worry Iowa Latinos
-
2,550 US citizens applied for asylum in Canada in 2017. That’s more than 6 times as many as in 2016
-
-
Texas father accused of gluing 1-year-old daughter’s eyes, mouth shut
-
Trump announces plan to end birthright citizenship
-
Texas mom chases down teen son who took her new BMW, spanks him with belt
-
Beto O’Rourke leaves door open to 2020 presidential run
-
Trump administration moves $260M from cancer research, other programs to help pay for custody of immigrant children
-
-
Store cooks up macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes
-
106-year-old who dreamed of becoming US citizen takes oath on Election Day
-
Man facing deportation after testifying against daughter’s molester, family says