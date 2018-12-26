‘I love you, mom and dad’ Royals’ pitcher shares parent’s reaction to heartwarming Christmas present

KANSAS CITY — It’s most children’s dream to make their parents proud— but to pay them back, that’s priceless!

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer gave his parents the ultimate Christmas present this year. He paid off his parents’ debt so they no longer have to “save money every weekend to replace the savings account drained on traveling to see” him play baseball.

In a recent Twitter video, the his mother holds back joyful tears as she reads a letter Singer wrote, thanking his parents for the multiple sacrifices they made for him to reach the MLB.

He even through in a sweet nod to them catching the tab for all the Gatorade drank over the years.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

Then his mother reads aloud “But there is something I want to give to you,” followed by a long pause as she realizes what her son has done.

He writes, “Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality.”

Singer was drafted 18th overall by the Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft. He signed a contract in July with a $4.25 million bonus.