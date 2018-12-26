Unnecessary roughness? Social media buzzing after HS wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's a video that went viral and has lots of people talking! A high school wrestler told by a referee that his dreadlocks and hair violated state wrestling rules. So, the varsity participant was given the choice: forfeit his match or get a hair cut.

The teen chose the latter and was given a hair cut in front of everyone.

The wrestler's family has hired an attorney, who says the ref should have raised concerns about the boy's haircut during the pre-weigh in, but the ref missed it— because he was late.

The family also says the ref still failed to raise any issue afterward.

The New Jersey Division of Civil Rights is now investigating the incident.