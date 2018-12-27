The most sought-after name in rap has turned down an invitation to perform in the coveted Super Bowl Halftime show, but why? Cardi B representatives claim the artist declined the League's offer out of respect for civil rights activist Collin Kaepernick...but some outlets report its because the League wouldn't drop the cash.
Cardi B turns down Super Bowl Halftime show performance…but for cash or Kaepernick?
