Humble-based J.I.V.E Juice becomes first black-owned brand of its kind at Whole Foods Market

Posted 9:08 AM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:14AM, December 27, 2018

HOUSTON — The first black-owned juice brand to hit the shelves at Whole Foods Market hails from Humble! J.I.V.E Juice Company is a healthy lifestyle company that came into existence after founder and owner Tamala Austin was hit with minor health issues but decided to make a major life change. The Morning Dose crew chats with Austin about her success and the future of juice.