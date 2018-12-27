HOUSTON — The first black-owned juice brand to hit the shelves at Whole Foods Market hails from Humble! J.I.V.E Juice Company is a healthy lifestyle company that came into existence after founder and owner Tamala Austin was hit with minor health issues but decided to make a major life change. The Morning Dose crew chats with Austin about her success and the future of juice.
Humble-based J.I.V.E Juice becomes first black-owned brand of its kind at Whole Foods Market
