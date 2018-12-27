New trend in elderly parents moving in with their adult children— but what’s the cause?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer is melting hearts after paying off his parents' debts as a thank you for their years of encouragement, love and support. The incredibly sweet reaction video highlights a current trend. More and more kids are giving their parents a financial boosts, and some parents are even moving in with their adult children.

The Pew Research Center reports that more than 11 million parents in the United States have moved in with their kids, and the number appears to be increasing.

What do you think about this trend?