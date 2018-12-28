Fitness Friday: Gettin’ fine and fit in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mistletoe hung and thoughts of new year resolutions have begun! What do both have in common? A kiss! Either this - MUAH! Or this keep it simple stupid!

If you’re trying to burn fat or build muscle. Keep your workout plan simple and enjoyable so you don’t burnout in February.

Try incorporating at least twp weightlifting workouts in per week. One lower body. One upper body.

Let me show you how to do some upper body workouts.

We'll start with bicep curl into shoulder press.

Next is an overhead triceps extension.

Finally a bent over row.

Here are some lower body workouts.

Lets start with dumbbell squats.

Now this is how you do stiff legged dead lifts.

And finally we'll do a step ups.