Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ray’s BBQ Shack shows Morning Dose how to prep for the barbecue pit

Posted 5:06 AM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:09AM, December 28, 2018

HOUSTON — Nothing beats the taste of smokey, glazed Texas-style barbecue! Ray's BBQ Shack co-Owner and Pit Master Herb Taylor gives Shannon and Sharron a taste of the shack's ribs, brisket, turkey and sausage. Plus, a lesson on prepping for the pit cooking lesson.