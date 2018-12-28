HOUSTON — Nothing beats the taste of smokey, glazed Texas-style barbecue! Ray's BBQ Shack co-Owner and Pit Master Herb Taylor gives Shannon and Sharron a taste of the shack's ribs, brisket, turkey and sausage. Plus, a lesson on prepping for the pit cooking lesson.
Ray’s BBQ Shack shows Morning Dose how to prep for the barbecue pit
