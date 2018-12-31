Houston medium gives Morning Dose a psychic sneak peek into 2019 

The new year is finally upon us! But what should one expect in 2019? The Morning Dose crew is joined by a Houston-area psychic and medium, Diane Gremmel, as they reflect on the past year. Gremmel also gives us her outlook of the upcoming months.
