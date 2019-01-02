Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Do you feel we’re living in ‘the future?’

Posted 7:33 AM, January 2, 2019, by

HOUSTON — It's only the first week of 2019, and some major predictions are already being made in the field of technology! But do you remember a time without smart phone navigation? Or the Twitter verse? Real-time news updates? Those developments didn't come around until 2009. Morning Dose takes a nostalgic walk through the last 10 years and how far we've already come.