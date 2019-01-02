Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

When should you take down your Christmas tree?

The Christmas season has come to an end, but many of us are still hanging on to that joyful yuletide feeling— Christmas tree and all! When is the right time to take down your Christmas tree and other decorations? The day after Christmas, maybe the following week...never? Shannon, Sharron and Hannah share their thoughts on this controversial topic.