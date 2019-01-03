Harden doesn’t ‘want’ to be MVP…he ‘needs it’

If you think James Harden is sitting around basking in the glory of being the reigning MVP, think again.

He’s setting records, he’s turning the season around for the Rockets and he wants more. Harden was asked Wednesday if he’s consciously thinking about winning the title again, and he said he “needs it.”

It’s obvious Houston wants it for him…and a championship.

Meanwhile, coach Mike D’Antoni is also receiving praise.

D’Antoni is the Western Conference Coach of the Month.

In December, the Rockets went from being one of the bottom teams in the conference to fourth.

Rockets take on Golden State Thursday night.