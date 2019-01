Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie Levasseur is an emerging Houston artist, but she's already making her mark on the local fashion scene. The mother and painter transforms expensive designer bags — Gucci, Chanel, Luis Vuitton and others — into breathtaking works of art.

Shannon and Sharron catch up with Levasseur to discuss her journey into art, the process of making these fabulous bags and how you can get one, too!