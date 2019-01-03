Time to turnip! Maggie signs up to Veg Out in 30 ways, 30 days veggie eating challenge

It's time to turnip! Houston-based Recipe for Success Foundation is encouraging everyone to stack their plate with vegetables during its VegOut challenge, which pushes participants to eat 30 different vegetable-packed dishes in 30 days.
🥕It’s time to TURNIP! Maggie is back and ready to Veg Out with our friends at Recipe for Success during the 30 Ways, 30 Days Challenge! RFS Founder Gracie Cavnar and Chef Greg Martin of Bistro Menil helps find creative ways to dine on these nutritious and delicious veggies. Are you up for the challenge? Join us on Morning Dose until 9 a.m.
Maggie signs up for the challenge with the help of organization co-founder Gracie Cavnar and Chef Greg Martin of Bistro Menil. The three discuss the benefits, history and rules of the challenge. Plus, Chef Martin also gives us some creative recipes for dining on the world's nutritious and delicious veggies.