UH basketball claims 14th straight win, beats Tulsa 74-56 in AAC opener

HOUSTON — Houston emerged from its first American Athletic Conference matchup victorious after defeating Tulsa 74-56 Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars (14-0) extended the longest home winning streak in the nation to 27 games.

Corey Davis Jr. scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers. Nate Hinton added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points.

During the post-game conference, head coach Kelvin Sampson admitted it was another slow start for the team, which has been the case for the last five matches.

“We started the game 0 for 10, and I didn’t have a problem with any of those shots,” Sampson said. “They were all good looks […] if we started the game over again right now, I’d take the same shots.”

In the end, Houston forced 12 turnovers, turning them into 12 points. The team had 18 assists on 25 field goals.

Sampson also mentioned while the younger players continue to show improvement, the driving force of the team is its veterans.

No. 19 Houston hosts the Memphis Tigers 5 p.m. Sunday at 5 p.m.

Holgorsen gets warm welcome ahead of formal introduction

During halftime, Houston basketball fans welcomed the school’s new head football coach with an ovation.

Coach Dana Holgorsen sat courtside next to Tilman Fertitta, the Houston Rockets owner and University of Houston system Board of Regents chairman, and University of Houston President Renu Khator. Holgorsen signed two footballs, one of which he threw into the student section.

The university has been eager to show off its new coach, posting a few teases on social media. Holgorsen will be formally introduced as the head coach during a press conference Thursday.