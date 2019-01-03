Woman reels in 88-pound ‘monster’ catfish

KENTUCKY LAKE, Ky. – Paula Smith is not a stranger to reeling in gigantic fish, but with a few days left in the year she broke her own record by landing a massive, 88-pound catfish.

Smith, from Waverly, Kentucky, was fishing on Kentucky Lake Sunday when she broke out of a recent slump by reeling in the hulking blue catfish.

She told the Tennessean her previous personal best was an 82-pounder. It reportedly took around 10 minutes to get the fish in the boat.

Instead of of cleaning and cooking the big fish, she released it back into the water, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.