Fitness Friday: This woman dropped 60 pounds for her New Year’s Resolution— you can, too!

It's Fitness Friday time with Lindsey Day! She caught up with one Houstonian who smashed her 2018 New Year Resolution— dropping 60 pounds! Ariana shares her secrets on how she did it to inspire anyone and everyone with a health goal in 2019.

Fitness is a journey, not a destination! Ariana is always learning how to take it to the next level.

Friday's Workout Breakdown

15 reps dumbbell squats 15 reps (each leg) lunges 15 reps leg press 15 reps (each leg) glute kick backs

To make this a full workout, rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit for a total of 4 to 5 times.

Click here for more details on Lindsey's Charge Up Challenge.

Note: this was tailored to her body, lifestyle and preferences. There is no "one-size-fits-all" when it comes to fitness/nutrition programs.

DAY 1: Legs (Quad focus)

2 minute warm up

5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight

1- Leg press feet close

2a- Sit and stands holding DB

2b- Quad extension machine toes point inward

3- DB squats (Push out of heels of feet, shoulders back)

4- Quad extension toes point outward

15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner

Day 2: Back and Biceps

2 minute warm up

5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight

1- bent over DB row

2-standing DB bicep curl

3a- lat pull down

3b-100 mountain climbers

4a-seated row

4b-standing DB hammer curl

15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner

Day 3: Chest and Triceps

2 minute warm up

5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight

1a- chest push machine

1b- chest fly machine

2a-DB chest press- bench inclined 15 deg

2b-DB overhead tricep extensions

3a-chest press - flat bench palms face inward

3b-tricep DB kickbacks

10-15 minutes elliptical

Day 4: Legs (Hamstring focus)

2 minute warm up

5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight

1-DB sumo squats

2a- sumo sit and stands holding DB

2b-laying hamstring curl machine

3-DB stiff legged deadlifts

4- stability ball flute bridges

15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner

Day 5: Shoulders and Abs

2 minute warm up

5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / Increasing weight

1a- Standing DB shoulder press

1b- 1 minute bicycle crunches

2a- DB front raise

2b- Hold plank 30 ish seconds

3a- DB lateral raise

3b- Alternating V-ups

4- Standing upright DB rows

NUTRITION PLAN:

Eat REAL food! (Fruits, vegetables, potatoes, squash, eggs, chicken, fish, grass-fed beef, olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil)

Low Range (g/day) High Range (g/day) Low Range Calories/Day High Range Calories/Day Carbs (grams/day) 155 175 620 700 Fiber

(grams/day) 25 35 Protein (grams/day) 125 145 500 580 Fat (grams/day) 45 60 405 540 Total Calories/Day 1525 1820

