Fitness Friday: This woman dropped 60 pounds for her New Year’s Resolution— you can, too!

It's Fitness Friday time with Lindsey Day! She caught up with one Houstonian who smashed her 2018 New Year Resolution— dropping 60 pounds! Ariana shares her secrets on how she did it to inspire anyone and everyone with a health goal in 2019.
Fitness is a journey, not a destination! Ariana is always learning how to take it to the next level.
Friday's Workout Breakdown
- 15 reps dumbbell squats
- 15 reps (each leg) lunges
- 15 reps leg press
- 15 reps (each leg) glute kick backs
To make this a full workout, rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit for a total of 4 to 5 times.
Note: this was tailored to her body, lifestyle and preferences. There is no "one-size-fits-all" when it comes to fitness/nutrition programs.
DAY 1: Legs (Quad focus)
2 minute warm up
5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight
1- Leg press feet close
2a- Sit and stands holding DB
2b- Quad extension machine toes point inward
3- DB squats (Push out of heels of feet, shoulders back)
4- Quad extension toes point outward
15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner
Day 2: Back and Biceps
2 minute warm up
5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight
1- bent over DB row
2-standing DB bicep curl
3a- lat pull down
3b-100 mountain climbers
4a-seated row
4b-standing DB hammer curl
15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner
Day 3: Chest and Triceps
2 minute warm up
5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight
1a- chest push machine
1b- chest fly machine
2a-DB chest press- bench inclined 15 deg
2b-DB overhead tricep extensions
3a-chest press - flat bench palms face inward
3b-tricep DB kickbacks
10-15 minutes elliptical
Day 4: Legs (Hamstring focus)
2 minute warm up
5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / increasing weight
1-DB sumo squats
2a- sumo sit and stands holding DB
2b-laying hamstring curl machine
3-DB stiff legged deadlifts
4- stability ball flute bridges
15 minutes elliptical cool down/fat burner
Day 5: Shoulders and Abs
2 minute warm up
5 sets: 20, 18, 15, 12, 10 reps / Increasing weight
1a- Standing DB shoulder press
1b- 1 minute bicycle crunches
2a- DB front raise
2b- Hold plank 30 ish seconds
3a- DB lateral raise
3b- Alternating V-ups
4- Standing upright DB rows
NUTRITION PLAN:
Eat REAL food! (Fruits, vegetables, potatoes, squash, eggs, chicken, fish, grass-fed beef, olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil)
|Low Range (g/day)
|High Range (g/day)
|Low Range Calories/Day
|High Range Calories/Day
|Carbs (grams/day)
|155
|175
|620
|700
| Fiber
(grams/day)
|25
|35
|Protein (grams/day)
|125
|145
|500
|580
|Fat (grams/day)
|45
|60
|405
|540
|Total Calories/Day
|1525
|1820
