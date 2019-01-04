Man turns himself in after 3 small children found dead at Texas City apartment, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A man turned himself in Friday after three children were found dead in a Texas City apartment Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Junaid Mehmood, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond. More charges are expected to be filed later.

Police have identified the woman Mehmood allegedly shot as Kimaria Nelson, 24. She is still recovering in the hospital. Mehmood and Nelson lived together in an apartment with the children. The suspect is the biological father of the youngest victim, 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

The other two children are Angela Pilot, 5, and Prince Larry Brown, 2.

Police got the initial call around 6:15 Thursday evening for a welfare check at the Pointe Ann apartment complex.

When they got there, police found the three children dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Mehmood called police just before 10:30 Thursday night to turn himself in. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant as police continued to investigate.

He was arrested near a Panera Bread on El Dorado Boulevard in Webster.

He allegedly told police he got rid of the gun by that restaurant so officers searched a nearby field. We are not sure if police were able to find anything there or not.

Detectives got a search warrant hours later and have since been going through evidence at the apartment.

Nelson is in stable condition and is recovering at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

The Texas City Police Department is working with the HPD, League City Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on this investigation.