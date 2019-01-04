Official Houston Rodeo lineup announced— and it’s legit!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released its official entertainment lineup Thursday, and it’s the most high-profile list to date!

Tickets sales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the organization’s official website.

The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

We want to know, who are you most excited to see?

Last week, Houston Rodeo fans were teased with a ‘leaked lineup’ that organizers quickly attempted to discredit with a tweet.

“Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! # RODEOHOUSTON,” officials tweeted.

Turns out…it was!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from Feb. 25 – March 17 at NRG Park.