Woman arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in Denver storage unit

DENVER – A woman has surrendered in the death of what is believed to be her 7-year-old son whose body was found in a storage unit two days before Christmas, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Police received information from the Aurora Police Department on Dec. 23 regarding the missing boy.

Investigating officers were led to a storage unit at 5005 E. Evans Ave. where the body was found.

The boy has not been identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Center, which said the investigation is still pending after an autopsy.

However, two sources confirmed to KDVR that the boy's name was Camden and his body had been in the storage unit for "a long time."

Neighbor and apartment supervisor confirm to @KDVR this is the little boy, Camden, who was found dead in the storage unit. His mom is arrested for the killing. pic.twitter.com/ebJL4BrpeC — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 3, 2019

Police did not previously announce the boy was missing.

On Wednesday, Elisha Pankey, 43, turned herself in to Denver police. She is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death. She was arrested on Dec. 22 by Aurora police for heroin possession at a hotel.