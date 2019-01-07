Is it ever okay to break up with someone over text messages?

Under a new law in Saudi Arabia, women will be notified about divorces via text message. It's meant to put a stop to rampant "secret divorces," in which husbands leave their wives without the woman's knowledge. It brought up the questions: is it ever okay to break up with someone over text message?
