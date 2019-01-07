Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Why do we put so much attention on fashion at the Golden Globes?

Posted 11:05 AM, January 7, 2019, by

Of course, the Golden Globes were the center of conversation in most spheres of the internet Monday morning, especially the red carpet. There were truly some fabulous looks that night, but with the conversation in recent years about more focus on the work and accomplishments, should we still be talking about the clothes?